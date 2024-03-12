Body found near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

An investigation is underway after police say a body was found on March 12 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to Interstate 10 and East Sky Harbor Circle just after 9:30 a.m. after Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers found a body.

"Officers were able to confirm it was the body in late stages of decomposition believed to be an adult male," police said.

The victim was not identified.

The incident is being handled as a death investigation and foul play is not suspected, police said.

Related article

Map of where the body was found