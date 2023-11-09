Deadly crash reported on I-10 in Avondale

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles along Interstate 10 in Avondale.

The rollover crash happened on Nov. 9 in the westbound lanes near Fairway Drive.

One person was pulled from a vehicle following the crash. DPS confirmed the crash to be fatal.

The left two lanes and the HOV lane were blocked due to the crash, but they have since reopened.

No further details on the crash were released by DPS.