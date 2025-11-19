Deadly crash on I-17; new details on Trump's tariff dividend checks l Morning News Brief

article

From a deadly crash along a north Phoenix freeway to new details on when Americans might expect to receive President Donald Trump's tariff dividend checks, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 19.

1. Deadly Phoenix freeway crash

What we know:

One person was killed a crash near Interstate 17 and Jomax Road in north Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

What they're saying:

"A Jeep passenger vehicle left the roadway, went through a fence and overturned," DPS said in a statement. "One other person went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries."

2. Tariff dividend checks

The backstory:

President Trump said earlier this month that he is looking at sending tariff dividend checks worth $2,000 to some Americans.

What they're saying:

Trump is now suggesting the checks could be issued sometime in mid to late 2026.

"We've taken in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff money. We're going to be issuing dividends later on, some somewhere prior to, you know, probably in the middle of next year, a little bit later than that, of thousands of dollars for individuals of moderate income, middle income," he said.

3. Deadly, hazardous crash

What we know:

A person died in a crash near Celeborn Drive and Thomas Road in Buckeye.

Dig deeper:

The crash involved an electric vehicle, creating hazardous material risks that complicated access to the car.

4. Valley house fire

What we know:

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in north Phoenix near 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue.

Dig deeper:

One person inside the home was not hurt, but they will be displaced.

5. TSA workers still waiting for paychecks

What we know:

The federal government is back open, and many flights are running on schedule again, but those who work for the federal government are still waiting for their paychecks.

Local perspective:

A TSA union representative at Sky Harbor said the delay comes down to a massive backlog: during the shutdown, timecards were not certified and processed, and that is now putting payroll weeks behind.

