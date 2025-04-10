Deadly crash involving dump truck, golf cart on U.S. 60
WITTMANN, Ariz. - A deadly crash partially blocked the U.S. 60 in the northwest Valley on Thursday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened on April 10 in the westbound lanes of the freeway near milepost 132. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved a dump truck and golf cart. One person was confirmed dead.
The right lane is blocked.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and golf cart on April 10 along the U.S. 60 in Wittmann.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.