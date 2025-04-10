Deadly crash involving dump truck, golf cart on U.S. 60

The Brief One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and golf cart on the U.S. 60 on April 10. The victim was not identified. The right westbound lane is blocked at milepost 132 in Wittmann.



A deadly crash partially blocked the U.S. 60 in the northwest Valley on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on April 10 in the westbound lanes of the freeway near milepost 132. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved a dump truck and golf cart. One person was confirmed dead.

The right lane is blocked.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and golf cart on April 10 along the U.S. 60 in Wittmann.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened