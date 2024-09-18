Deadly house fire in west Valley; Phoenix officer to be laid to rest l Morning News Brief

article

Three people are dead after a house fire broke out west of Buckeye; a Phoenix Police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty will be remembered on Wednesday; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 18.

1. Three people killed in fire

A house fire broke out near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road in the far west Valley and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says three people were found dead. Read more here.

2. Procession, memorial service for officer

Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge

A Phoenix Police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty will be remembered at a memorial service on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Read more here.

3. Deadly Phoenix shooting

A man is dead following a shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road, Phoenix Police said. Read more here.

4. Presidential battleground polls

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

With less than six weeks until Election Day, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are working overtime to secure their win in the key battleground states. Read more here.

5. Interest rates cut

The Federal Reserve building is seen January 22, 2008, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to cut its benchmark interest rate, something it hasn’t done in more than four years. Read more here.

Today's weather

It'll be a nice and sunny day in the Valley with a high in the mid-90s. Read more here.