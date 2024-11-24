Deadly mobile home fire in Phoenix; wrong-way crash on I-17 | Nightly Roundup

From a mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two people and badly hurt three others, to a wrong-way crash where DUI is suspected, here are the top stories for Nov. 24.

1. 2 killed in Phoenix mobile home fire, 3 others hurt

Two people are dead after a mobile home fire in Phoenix on Sunday, and three others are in the hospital. The fire happened on Nov. 24 near 24th Street and Union Hills Drive.

Click to read more.

2. Wrong-way crash in Phoenix on I-17 injures two people; DUI might be to blame

An early morning wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix injured two people, and troopers believe alcohol may be to blame.

Click to read more.

3. Former ABC 15 anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband due in court for alleged PPP fraud scheme

Stephanie Hockridge, a former anchor at ABC 15 in Phoenix, and her husband Nathan Reis, are accused of submitting false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Click to read more.

4. Mesa couple needs help after fire destroys all their possessions

A Mesa couple who moved to Arizona to be closer to family became homeless after a fire burned everything they owned.

Click to read more.

5. Arson suspected in Tempe brush fire on Loop 202

A man was seen running from a fire on Loop 202 near Tempe Town Lake on Sunday afternoon, the police department said.

Click to read more.