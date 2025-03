article

The Brief 1 person is dead following a three-vehicle crash along the I-10 in the West Valley, according to DPS. ADOT officials say I-10 West is closed in the area as a result.



DPS officials say three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash in the West Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened at Milepost 131 on I-10 West, which is near Avondale Boulevard, and one person died as a result.

On their X page, ADOT officials said I-10 west is closed in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to release additional details surrounding the crash.

Area where the crash happened