Deadly rollover crash stops traffic on I-10 in Phoenix

A deadly crash closed eastbound lanes on I-10 at 75th Avenue, Arizona DPS said on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The June 25 two-car crash happened around 4:48 p.m. in Phoenix.

DPS says a driver was ejected from one of the cars and died.

ADOT says there's no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

We're working to learn more about this crash. Stay with us for updates.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what caused this crash.

No names have been released.

Map of where the crash happened