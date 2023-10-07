Deadly wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix kills 1, injures 2 others
PHOENIX - A deadly wrong-way crash shut down Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.
A driver was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes for at least five miles before eventually crashing into another vehicle near Dove Valley Road, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.
One person was killed, and two others were seriously hurt. Their names were not released.
I-17 southbound was closed for some time but has since reopened.
