Death of northern Arizona inmate who had strange cut on finger under investigation

Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a northern Arizona inmate who refused medical attention and reportedly had a strange cut on his finger.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is looking into the death of the inmate from the Coconino County Detention Facility. Officials said he died at Flagstaff Medical Center.

According to investigators, the arrestee refused to answer any medical-related questions during his booking on Wednesday. Officers reported seeing a laceration on the arrestee’s finger that “appeared red, swollen, and hot to the touch.”

Officials said the inmate was on transported from Page to the Flagstaff Facility. During his move, officers said the inmate had a medical episode and later died Friday.

His cause of death remains unknown.

His name has not been released.

