'Deceased person' found in Phoenix, police investigating what happened

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 4:03PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after finding a "deceased person" Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road after officers responded to reports for an "unknown trouble." Police only described the discovery as a "deceased person," not providing any identifying details. 

"Details about what led up to this incident are still part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the body was found: