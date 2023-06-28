'Deceased person' found in Phoenix, police investigating what happened
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after finding a "deceased person" Wednesday afternoon.
The body was found near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road after officers responded to reports for an "unknown trouble." Police only described the discovery as a "deceased person," not providing any identifying details.
"Details about what led up to this incident are still part of the ongoing investigation," police said.
No more information is available.
