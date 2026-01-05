Deputies investigate 'potential bomb threat'; Sen. Mark Kelly censured l Morning News Brief

article

From the investigation of a "potential bomb threat" in an East Valley neighborhood to an Arizona senator being censured for comments he made about the military in a video posted to social media, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 5.

1. All-clear given after ‘potential bomb threat’

What we know:

An all-clear after they said deputies were investigating a "potential bomb threat" in Queen Creek.

Local perspective:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office advised the public to avoid the area of San Tan Boulevard, between Recker Road and 181st Street, due to the incident.

2. Deadly ‘superbug’ spreading across U.S.

What we know:

Candida auris (C. auris), often described as a "superbug fungus," is spreading globally and increasingly resisting human immune systems.

Dig deeper:

Approximately 7,000 cases were identified across dozens of U.S. states in 2025, according to the CDC, and it has reportedly been identified in at least 60 countries.

3. Vice president's home damaged

What we know:

The Secret Service said an unidentified man is in custody after damaging the home of Vice President JD Vance.

Dig deeper:

The man allegedly caused property damage, including breaking windows on the outside of Vance's home.

4. Mark Kelly censured

What we know:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a letter of censure to Arizona Senator Mark Kelly over his involvement in a video where he and other lawmakers called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

The backstory:

In the video posted to social media last November, Kelly and five other members of Congress told members of the military, "You can refuse illegal orders."

5. Cardinals make coaching change

What we know:

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Jonathan Gannon.

By the numbers:

Gannon's reported departure comes after the Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record, including nine straight losses to end the season.

