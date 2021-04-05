Derek Chauvin trial live: Floyd companion to plead the 5th, witness testimony continues

The state will continue calling witnesses and experts Tuesday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, entered its second week of testimony. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

Court proceedings Tuesday will begin with an 8:30 a.m. hearing where Morries Hall, one of the people who was with Floyd the night of his deadly arrest, is scheduled to appear remotely from jail. Judge Cahill is allowing him to wear civil clothes.

Last week, Hall’s attorney notified the court that if called to testify, Hall intends to plead the Fifth Amendment, which gives anyone the right to remain silent and not incriminate themselves.

Hall has been seen and heard in multiple angles of surveillance video, police body camera footage and City of Minneapolis cameras throughout the six days of witness testimony. He was in Cup Foods with Floyd and was also in the vehicle with him when officers first approached.

Witness testimony will resume around 9:15 a.m.

Chief Arradondo says Chauvin violated policies, training in restraint of Floyd

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified on Monday that Chauvin went against his training and violated several of the police department’s policies on May 25, 2020 when he kneeled on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo said, after testifying earlier that sanctity of life is the "pillar" of the department’s use of force policy.

"There’s an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds," Arradondo said. "But once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when he was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy, it is not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

Arradondo said sanctity of life is the pillar of the police department’s use of force policy.

"It is my belief that our one singular incident we will be judged on forever will be our use of force. While it is absolutely imperative that our officers go home at the end of their shift, we want to make sure and ensure that our community members go home too."

Arradondo testified that Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck is "not what we teach" and is "absolutely" violates MPD’s use of force policy.

"It has to be objectively reasonable," he said of officers’ use of force. "We have to take into account the circumstances, information, the threat to the officers, the threat to others, the severity of that. That is not part of our policy, that is not what we teach and that should be condoned."

