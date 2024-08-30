Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers expected to draw massive Labor Day weekend crowds in pivotal series

article

The Brief The Arizona Diamondbacks have one of their biggest series of the year as the Los Angeles Dodgers come to town for a four-game series. The amplified, Labor Day series could draw more than 150,000 people to downtown Phoenix over the next four days. With a four-game sweep, the D-backs could move into a tie for first place with L.A.



It's a busy night for sports fans in the Valley. Not only is high school football underway, but downtown Phoenix is booming with baseball fans as the Diamondbacks take on the L.A. Dodgers.

Fans outside of Chase Field this evening waited patiently for the first pitch.

With the D-Backs four games behind the Dodgers, a series sweep would make things very interesting in the NL West.

The atmosphere here at Chase Field was amplified by predicted sellouts.

The D-back are preparing for 45,000 fans on Friday and Saturday night and between the four days, more than 150,000 tickets could be sold when all is said and done.

"It's gonna be electric, it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be awesome," said fan Luke Noah.

From competing cheers to friendly trash talking, you could feel the competition in the air outside Chase Field.

"I always tell 'em what the L.A. on that hat means: you're gonna lose again," fan Tom Kimbro said.

The Labor Day weekend series brought fans from across the country.

Fans like Kim Kellenbarger who flew in from Massachusetts.

"We flew out from Boston," Kellenbarger saiid. "My son loves the Diamondbacks. I'm a big supporter of it, so we're just here to watch them play and yeah, I'm excited!"

Winning against the first-place Dodgers, however, is not going to be easy.

"I really think the D-backs are gonna be, they're gonna have to hit a bunch of homers," Noah said. "They're gonna have to get a bunch of hits. The bullpen's gonna have to really stand firm and go strong throughout those innings."

"Our pitchers (have) to go at least seven innings for the starter and let's put a pitcher in every inning after that to drive 'em out," Kimbro added.

Fans are well aware of what's at stake in the next four games, too.

"It's a close race for the NL West. I mean this could decide who's gonna get the bye in the playoffs. Who's gonna get that first or second seed and not have to play in the wild card? That's everything," Noah said.

"We need to win four and we'll be tied for first place," Kimbro said.