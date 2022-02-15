Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Northwest Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Disney World to make face masks optional for fully vaccinated guests

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:48PM
COVID-19 Mask Mandates
FOX 35 Orlando

Disney drops indoor maks requirement

Walt Disney World will no longer require face coverings for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations starting Feb. 17. Masks will still be required for all guests on enclosed Disney transportation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World will no longer require face coverings for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations starting Feb. 17. 

The company website was updated on Tuesday. 

However, face coverings will still be required by all guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner. 

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue inside of the Magic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2019/07/17: Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue inside of the Magic Kingdom theme park . The Cinderella castle can be seen in the background. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: Smithsonian wants your family photos from Disney World for exhibit: How to submit

"We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," the website reads. 

Universal Orlando recently dropped its face mask policy for fully vaccinated guests. 

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.


 