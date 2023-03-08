Disney’s iconic Dole Whip treat coming to a grocery store near you

Now you don’t have to shell out an arm and a leg to experience Disney’s delicious Dole Whip treat that has previously been exclusively available at theme parks.

The frozen treat, and one of the most iconic treats prompting mile-long lines at the theme park, is now available in grocery stores, according to a company announcement March 3.

Dole Packaged Foods, the maker of the famous Dole Whip, says the frozen delight will be available in three flavors – pineapple, mango and strawberry.

As for which specific retailers will carry the dessert still remains unclear. A specific release date is also currently unknown.

The news couldn’t come at a better time since Dole Whip Day is on July 21, according to Disney.

For those who have a craving for the treat but don’t want to make the trek to a theme park near you or a local grocery store, here is the recipe:

1 big scoop of ice cream

4 oz. of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

The recipe, posted by the foodie guide on Disney Parks Blog , says to add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. It then says to add the mixture to a piping bag and form into a swirl in a cup.

Dole also released their own dairy-free version of the recipe on their website.



