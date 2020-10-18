Dog takes no chances, donning mask while out in public amid rising COVID-19 cases

A thoughtful dog in Ireland was caught on video wearing a mask while out on a stroll with its owner.

With COVID-19 cases increasing throughout Europe, this Irish dog was taking no chances and adorned a proper face covering while out in public.

The video, recorded by Darragh Ward, shows the fluffy pup appearing to be very comfortable wearing the surgical mask as it crossed the street.

“We quickly did a U-turn to get a proper look at the dog, we couldn’t believe it,” Ward said.

While there have been cases of dogs being infected with COVID-19, it is highly unlikely for pets to pass on the virus to their owners and vice versa, but further studies need to be conducted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the lack of research, it does not mean pet owners or their pets should flout social distancing guidelines. The CDC advises dogs should be kept on leashes while out and should remain at least six feet away from others.

The CDC also actually strongly advised against putting masks on pets as it could cause them harm.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Northern Ireland has recorded 1,156 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, compared with 995 in Wales, 960 in England and 755 in Scotland.

In the United Kingdom’s system of devolved authority, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales control their own health policies and therefore their response to the pandemic. The U.K. government decides the policy for England, but says it is coordinating with the others.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, announced the tightest restrictions in the U.K., closing schools for two weeks and pubs for four weeks, except for takeout orders.

The announcement came after talks among political parties in the region’s power-sharing government that took place early last week.

“This is not the time for trite political points,″ First Minister Arlene Foster told lawmakers at the regional assembly in Belfast. “This is the time for solutions.″

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report.