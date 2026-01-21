Dogs removed from West Valley home; military training exercises in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article

Military exercise taking place within Phoenix; Pinal County officials block ICE joint task force deal; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

1. Military training exercises taking place in Phoenix

Phoenix Police say people in parts of the city could see what appears to be military activity, but it's actually part of a planned military training exercise.

What they're saying:

"The City of Phoenix recognizes community concerns regarding federal enforcement activity and wants to be clear that this training does not involve immigration actions, enforcement or operations of any kind," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.

2. Pinal County leaders block joint task force with ICE

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors blocked County Attorney Brad Miller’s plan to launch a task force with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asserting that Miller lacked the legal authority to enter the agreement.

The other side:

In a statement, Miller wrote, "If the Board truly stands with our ICE partners, it should place this issue on the agenda for the next Board meeting and ratify the agreement."

3. Dozens of dogs removed from West Valley home

Dozens of dogs are now under the care of Animal Control, after they were removed from a home in Peoria.

What they're saying:

The Peoria Police Department said a court order was served at the home, which is located near 89th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. They say it stems from prior animal-related cases that the department investigated.

4. Fire severely damages home east of the Valley

A home in the Gold Canyon area suffered serious damage as a result of a fire that began on Tuesday night.

Local perspective:

"That is probably the biggest fire that I’ve been on in my career," said firefighter Sophie Boukatch. "It was almost, like, I think 7,000 or 8,000 square feet. A big house."

5. Couple accused of locking teens in chicken pen

Jerry Manees (left) and Chantel Hayford (right) (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A Missouri couple is accused of locking two teenagers in a chicken pen and shooting at them with BB guns as part of what investigators say was a prolonged pattern of severe abuse.

What we know:

The two suspects have been identified as Chantel Spring Hayford and Jerry Allen Menees. Both are being held without bond.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

