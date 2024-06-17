Expand / Collapse search
Don Omar reveals he’s battling cancer

By Catherine Stoddard
Published  June 17, 2024 12:53pm MST
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
36728e3e- article

FILE - Don Omar performs onstage during his "Back To Reggaeton" tour at Gas South Arena on April 18, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reggaeton artist Don Omar revealed he is battling cancer, according to a post published to his Instagram account over the weekend. 

Omar, whose birth name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, did not specify what cancer he had been diagnosed with but appeared optimistic about his prognosis, writing, "Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free." 

"Good intentions are well received. See you all soon. #f***cancer," Omar’s post read. 

Omar, 46, is known for being one of the first artists credited with globalizing reggaeton. He had back-to-back hits in the early 2000s from his first studio album, "The Last Don," according to Variety. 

Some of his wildly popular songs include "Pobre Diabla," "Dale Don Dale" and "Dile." 

Omar made a comeback in 2023 with his album, "Forever King," and  just completed the first leg of his Back to Reggaetón tour. 

The singer is set to kick off the second leg of his tour on August 7 in Oakland, California. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 