Donald Trump cases: Tracking civil, criminal charges against former president

article

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it will take up the case regarding former President Donald Trump and whether he can be prosecuted on election interference charges.

Here’s a look at some of the top probes against the former president.

Trump’s fight to stay on Colorado, Maine, Illinois ballots

The Supreme Court has yet to decide if Trump could remain on the Colorado ballot after the state’s supreme court ruled that Trump violated the 14th Amendment and is ineligible to run for president.

RELATED: Supreme Court poised to side with Trump, putting him back on Colorado ballot

On Wednesday, a Cook County judge ordered the Illinois State Board of Elections to remove former president Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.

Judge Tracie Porter gave the order Wednesday, urging the board to remove Trump or "cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed," for violating section three of the 14th Amendment, or the "disqualification clause," for engaging in insurrection, according to court documents.

The order, however, is put on hold until Friday, March 1, in case of an appeal from Trump's attorneys to the Illinois Appellate Court, First District or the Illinois Supreme Court.

Last December, a divided Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The justices found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the attack on the Capitol.

However, Justice Elena Kagan was among several justices who wanted to know "why a single state should decide who gets to be President of the United States."

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," wrote the court’s majority. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

The ruling could affect ballots in Maine where the secretary of state also ruled Trump is ineligible to run for president for violating the 14th Amendment.

Classified documents case

Trump has been charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith in a federal case in Florida related to the mishandling of classified documents, including sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities. The 40 felony counts against him include charges of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

That historic indictment — the first federal case against a former U.S. president — alleges that Trump repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon "plan of attack" and classified map.

The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Hush money scheme

Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.

RELATED: Judge sets March trial date in Donald Trump's NY hush-money case

He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Each count is punishable by up to four years in prison, though it’s not clear if a judge would impose any prison time if Trump were convicted.

2020 election in Georgia

For over two years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia.

She has signaled that any indictments in the case will likely come this month.

RELATED: Judge in Trump Georgia case in 'unenviable position' as final arguments loom

The Democratic district attorney’s investigation began shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could "find 11,780 votes" — just enough to overtake Democrat Joe Biden and overturn Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

But the investigation’s scope broadened considerably after that, and Willis convened a special grand jury to hear testimony from witnesses including high-profile Trump allies, such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and high-ranking Georgia officials, such as Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

New York civil cases

A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s $454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, leaving the former president less than a month to pay up or secure a bond covering the full amount he owes.

Judge Anil Singh of the state’s mid-level appeals court rejected Trump's offer of a $100 million bond, though he did offer Trump some leeway that could help him secure the necessary bond before New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to enforce the judgment starting on March 25.

Singh granted an interim stay pausing a provision in the Feb. 16 verdict that barred the Republican presidential front-runner, his company and co-defendants from obtaining loans from New York banks. Trump's lawyers had told the appellate court earlier Wednesday that the lending ban in Judge Arthur Engoron's decision had made it impossible for him to secure a bond for the full amount.

Trump’s lawyers warned he may need to sell some properties to cover the penalty and would have no way of getting them back if he is successful in his appeal. State lawyers said those disclosures suggested Trump — who has more than a half-billion dollars in pending court debt — was having trouble coming up with the staggering sum he owes.

Trump’s lawyers floated their smaller bond offer in court papers as they sought an order from the appellate court preventing James’ office from enforcing the judgment while his appeal plays out. Singh, sitting in the Appellate Division of the state’s trial court, ruled after hearing arguments at an emergency hearing Wednesday.

In all, Trump and his co-defendants owe more than $465 million to the state. They have until March 25 to secure a stay — a legal mechanism pausing collection while he appeals — before they would be forced to pay the penalty or risk having some of their assets seized. Posting a bond in the full amount would trigger an automatic stay under state law.

"The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond," Trump lawyers Clifford Robert, Alina Habba and Michael Farina wrote in court papers detailing the $100 million bond offer.

Trump filed his appeal on Monday. In their notices of appeal, his lawyers said they want the appellate court to decide whether Engoron "committed errors of law and/or fact" and whether he abused his discretion or "acted in excess" of his jurisdiction.

RELATED: Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case

Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 decision punishes Trump, his company and executives including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. for scheming to pad his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.

E. Jean Carroll case

In a separate civil case in federal court in New York, a jury awarded $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll last month for Trump's social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.

Protesting vigorously, Trump said he would appeal.

It was the second time in nine months that a civil jury returned a verdict related to Carroll's claim that a flirtatious, chance encounter with Trump in 1996 at Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue store ended violently. She said Trump slammed her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and forced himself on her.

RELATED: Trump defamation trial verdict: Former president must pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million. It found Trump not liable for rape, but responsible for sexually abusing Carroll and then defaming her by claiming she made it up. He is appealing that award, too.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.