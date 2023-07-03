Drainage system fixed along I-17 in flood prone areas in Phoenix

A drainage system on I-17 in a spot that commonly becomes flooded during stormy periods, like monsoon season, has been replaced.

The system looks to reduce the risk of stormwater flooding in the Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road underpasses in Phoenix.

"Crews installed new pipelines for the gravity controlled system and built large stormwater retention basins near Thunderbird Road," the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "The new system also allowed ADOT to remove outdated pump stations, installed back in 1964, near lower-lying underpasses carrying Peoria Avenue and Cactus, Thunderbird and Greenway roads beneath I-17."

Work on the new system began in the spring of 2020 and its cost was $38 million.

KSAZ file photo of flooding along I-17 and Greenway Road

"Angled pipelines will now move stormwater into retention basins or the Arizona Canal Diversion Channel north of Dunlap Avenue," ADOT explained.

The agency does say there is still the possibility for flooding, however, that's when there's a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

"Drivers should proceed with caution when storms hit and avoid driving into areas with standing or moving water," ADOT said.