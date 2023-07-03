Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Drainage system fixed along I-17 in flood prone areas in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:46PM
Transportation
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A drainage system on I-17 in a spot that commonly becomes flooded during stormy periods, like monsoon season, has been replaced.

The system looks to reduce the risk of stormwater flooding in the Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road underpasses in Phoenix.

"Crews installed new pipelines for the gravity controlled system and built large stormwater retention basins near Thunderbird Road," the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "The new system also allowed ADOT to remove outdated pump stations, installed back in 1964, near lower-lying underpasses carrying Peoria Avenue and Cactus, Thunderbird and Greenway roads beneath I-17."

Work on the new system began in the spring of 2020 and its cost was $38 million.

KSAZ file photo of flooding along I-17 and Greenway Road

"Angled pipelines will now move stormwater into retention basins or the Arizona Canal Diversion Channel north of Dunlap Avenue," ADOT explained.

The agency does say there is still the possibility for flooding, however, that's when there's a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

"Drivers should proceed with caution when storms hit and avoid driving into areas with standing or moving water," ADOT said.

Related

Monsoon safety guide: What to know as the dangerous season hits Arizona
article

Monsoon safety guide: What to know as the dangerous season hits Arizona

Whether you're new to Arizona, a native, or have been here a while now, it's never a bad idea to remind yourself and loved ones of the dangers of monsoon season and freshen up on how to stay safe, wherever you might be in the state.