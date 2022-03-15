Driver dead in fiery crash on Loop 202 near I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Authorities say one person is dead following a fiery crash early Tuesday morning south of Phoenix.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. on March 15 along the westbound Loop 202 Santan freeway near Interstate 10.
Witnesses reported seeing a car fire and when first responders arrived at the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames. DPS said it appears the 2008 Toyota Avalon crashed head-on into the median, causing it to catch fire.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The unidentified driver was the only person inside the car.
The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 were reopened just before 6 a.m.
Arizona Headlines
- Catalytic converters in Arizona could be better protected under proposed law aiming to tighten loopholes
- Hit-and-run DUI driver kills man in southern Arizona, sheriff's office says
- Man killed in Tempe shooting was working on second PhD at ASU, offered a job at Intel
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement