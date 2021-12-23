Driver dies after chasing and rear-ending girlfriend on I-10, crashes into 3rd vehicle: DPS

A man who chased and rear-ended his girlfriend multiple times on Interstate 10 in Phoenix died after his truck turned the wrong way and crashed into an SUV, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 27th Avenue, DPS said.

The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene. The girlfriend was not injured. The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No identities were released.

"There was an altercation with his vehicle and his girlfriend's vehicle, and they did have contact," said a DPS spokesman. "We don't know at this point if he intentionally went [the] wrong way, or if there was an accident, and he was struck by that third vehicle. The girlfriend did not suffer any physical injuries, obviously very chaotic and a traumatic event for her. The male driver of the SUV who was a victim of the wrong way, he suffered a severe injury, it does not appear to be life-threatening at this time. He was transported to a local hospital."

The westbound lanes reopened just after 5 a.m.

