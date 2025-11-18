Driver hurt in Phoenix school bus crash

The Brief A crash involving a car and a school bus on Nov. 18 left a driver injured. The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue. None of the children on the bus were seriously hurt.



A driver is in the hospital following a crash on Tuesday involving a car and a school bus in Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, 68 children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Six of the children reported minor complaints. All of the children were evaluated at the scene and their parents were also contacted.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition, but firefighters say she's been upgraded to stable condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Dig deeper:

Students and teachers who were on board the bus were from St. Louis the King Catholic School. Officials say the bus was heading to iFLY Indoor Skydiving in Scottdale for a field trip when the crash happened.

