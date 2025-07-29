Five people hurt in multi-car crash on Loop 202 in Tempe

The Brief Eastbound lanes on Loop 202 in Tempe near Priest Drive are closed on Tuesday night due to a crash. Arizona DPS says six cars were involved in the July 29 crash, and five people were hurt.



A multi-car crash closed eastbound Loop 202 lanes near Priest Drive on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Arizona DPS says six cars were involved in the July 29 crash that happened around 6:20 p.m.

"Five people have been transported to the hospital. One of them has life threatening injuries," DPS said.

The eastbound lanes are closed as troopers investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

There's no word on when the lanes will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Map of where the crash happened