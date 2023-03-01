Ed Sheeran’s wife diagnosed with tumor during pregnancy: ‘Spiraling through depression’

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
15
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Ed Sheeran’s wife diagnosed with tumor during pregnancy: ‘Spiraling through depression’

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
The BRIT Awards 2022 - Show article

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran is opening up about several low points in his life. 

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second child. 

After discovering the life-changing news, Sheeran’s best friend Jamal Edwards died unexpectedly at the age of 31. These two devastating events left the singer "spiraling through depression."

The "Shape of You" singer unveiled his "deepest, darkest thoughts" in his new album "Subtract," which is his sixth studio album and part of his mathematical albums.

ED SHEERAN AND WIFE WELCOME SECOND BABY GIRL: ‘OVER THE MOON’

"I had been working on ‘Subtract’ for a decade…recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he announced in a statement on his Instagram.

Ed Sheeran plays for kids at Brisbane Hospital

British pop star Ed Sheeran found time during his Australian tour to visit a children’s hospital in Brisbane to perform for patients, video shows. (Credit: Queensland Children’s Hospital via Storyful)

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings… And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts…Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran announced.

In May 2022, Sheeran and his wife welcomed their second baby girl, Jupiter, to their family. The couple welcomed their first child, Lyra, in August 2020. The announcement came as a shock to many fans who were not aware that Seaborn was even pregnant.

Meanwhile, after learning his pregnant wife had a tumor, another traumatic turn of events occurred in Sheeran’s life.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety," he added. 

ED SHEERAN WINS COPYRIGHT CASE OVER 2017 HIT ‘SHAPE OF YOU’

Sheeran won a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit "Shape of You" in a plagiarism lawsuit.

"I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer used music as his therapeutic outlet and noted that his latest album is "honest."

"It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life… This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Subtract" will be available to fans on May 5. Within the same month, the 32-year-old singer will kick off his North American "+-=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour. It is Sheeran's first tour since 2018.

Read more of this story from FOX News