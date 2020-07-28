Elections officials working to keep polling places safe for voters amid COVID-19 pandemic

2020's primaries and elections are taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and with that, heading to the polls is creating new challenges.

With Arizona's primaries just a week away, officials are working to keep voters safe when casting their votes. In Maricopa County, elections officials have changed many of their protocols for the August 4 primary, hoping to assure voters who may be hesitant that it will be safe for them to make their voice heard.

“For in-person, we have been working closely with the Department of Public Health to Maricopa County to implement safety measures to make sure voters are safe," said Erica Flores with Maricopa County.

In an e-mail, Flores says there used to be 40 vote-anywhere sites, but for the upcoming election, there will be 100, and some are open leading up to August 4, in order to make sure crowds and lines will be kept to a minimum.

"We have locations large enough for physical distancing. We have pool workers wearing gloves, masks, face shields, and masks available to voters," said Flores.

With the increased amount of locations to vote, elections officials say people's normal location may be different this year.

