FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona Primary election

Arizona is holding its 2020 primary election for statewide and legislative candidates on Tuesday, August 4. The Democratic presidential preference election was held on March 17.

A full county-by-county breakdown of the results can be found here.

When do the polls open?

Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where do I vote?

Early voting for the primary election started on July 8 when ballots were mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List, voters who requested a ballot-by-mail and in-person early voting at county recorders' offices and other designated early voting locations.

State officials are encouraging Arizonans to vote with a mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want voters to cast their ballot in a way that is meaningful to them,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “However, we are encouraging voters to request a ballot-by-mail to avoid the Election Day crowds and have a safe and secure option in this year’s elections.”

According to AZSOS.gov, "Those who cannot vote by mail (e.g., due to lack of mail service or the need for accommodations or language assistance), should be encouraged to vote early in-person, where crowds tend to be smaller. Counties are encouraged to utilize HAVA and CARES Act funding to increase in-person early voting opportunities, particularly in rural and tribal communities that have historically faced barriers to voting by mail."

Is voting by mail safe?

Hobbs says it is secure and accurate. Signature verification, security of ballot drop-boxes, tamper evident envelopes, and ballot tracking are used for your vote.

"Voting by mail has many advantages: it is more cost-effective for your county to administer, offers voters more time to study the ballot and decide how they want to vote and more flexibility in when they cast their ballot. It is also an important alternative to in-person voting during the era of social distancing. You can join the 80% of Arizona voters who already receive their ballots in the mail to make the process as seamless as possible," stated officials on https://www.azcleanelections.gov.

Visit https://azsos.gov/votebymail for more information.

The Secretary of State's recommendations for in-person voting:

Come prepared. Review and mark a sample ballot so you can vote quickly and minimize the time you need to spend at the voting location.

Wear a face covering. If it can be safely managed, wear a cloth face covering when you go to vote to help protect those around you.

Bring your own pen to the voting location to minimize contact with surfaces others may have touched. Some voting locations may have single-use pens available but bringing your own pen will help keep you safe and minimize waste.

Maintain physical distancing . Stay at least 6 feet away from other voters and poll workers whenever possible (except for caregivers or members of the same household).

Wash your hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) before and after voting. If handwashing facilities are not readily available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Don’t touch your face. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

How can I register to vote?

According to the Secretary of State's Office website, the last day to request a ballot by mail for Independents and voters not on the Permanent Early Voting List is July 24. It is, however, too late to register to vote in the primary election, as the deadline was on July 6.

"Ballots returned by mail must be received by the voter’s county election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day. To ensure timely delivery, election officials encourage voters to mail ballots by July 29, 2020, or drop off their ballot at any ballot drop-box, drop-off location or voting location in their county," said Sophia Solis of the Arizona Secretary of State's office.

Arizona does not have same day voter registration, but you still have time to register for the 2020 General Election in November.

If I voted already, will my vote be counted?

For Maricopa County, you can check your early voting ballot status here. You'll need to enter your last name, address, date of birth, along with your social security number, voter ID, state ID or driver license number.

Text the word "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit TextSignUp.Maricopa.Vote to subscribe to automatic updates on your ballot status.

For any Arizona county, you can also check My.Arizona.Vote to track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.

I lost or damaged my ballot-by-mail. How do I get a replacement?

According to AZSOS.gov, "If you have lost or damaged your ballot-by-mail, you may request a replacement ballot via mail or in-person. To request a replacement ballot by mail, contact your County Recorder’s Office directly. Requests for the Primary Election must be made by Friday, July 24, 2020 and requests for the General Election must be made by Friday, October 23, 2020."

For more frequently asked questions about voting by mail, visit My.Arizona.Vote.

I'm voting in person. What do I need to bring to my polling place?

A valid form of identification: Arizona drivers license; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; Arizona ID card, or Tribal enrollment card.

The address on your ID must match your voter registration address. If not, you must provide a utility bill in your name; bank or credit union statement (dated within 90 days of the election); Arizona vehicle registration; Indian census card; property tax statement for your residence; a piece of mail in your name marked 'Official Election Material;" Arizona vehicle insurance card; recorder's certificate; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; or a Tribal enrollment card.

If you have none of the items listed above, contact the Secretary of State's Office at 602-542-8683 or 1-877-THE VOTE.

Who are the candidates?

U.S. Senator

U.S. Congress - District 1

U.S. Congress - District 2

U.S. Congress - District 3

U.S. Congress - District 4

U.S. Congress - District 5

U.S. Congress - District 6

U.S. Congress - District 7

U.S. Congress - District 8

U.S. Congress - District 9

For Arizona state senator and representative candidates, a full list is available at the Arizona Secretary of State's apps.arizona.vote website.

On AZCleanElections.gov, you can enter your street address to find your federal and state candidates. A full list is also available to view, along with information about each candidate, including corporation commissioner, state senator, state representative, county supervisor, mayor, and city council.

The Arizona Association of Counties has provided a primary election guide that contains information about candidates for county office, such as assessor, attorney, clerk of the superior court, constables, justices of the peace, recorder, school superintendent, sheriff, supervisors, and treasurer.

More Arizona voter information:

Recognized political parties

As of April 1, 1,370,887 (34.89%) voters are registered Republicans, 1,277,242 (32.51%) are Democrats, and 31,752 (0.81%) are Libertarian. 1,249,379 (31.80%) listed "Other" for a party name.

Contact information:

