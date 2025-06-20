Elijah Blanding: Man with traumatic brain injury missing from Avondale care facility

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Central Phoenix, Rio Verde/Salt River, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
12
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Elijah Blanding: Man with traumatic brain injury missing from Avondale care facility

By
Published  June 20, 2025 5:19pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man disappears from Avondale mental health facility

Man disappears from Avondale mental health facility

The Brief

    • Elijah Blanding, a 25-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child due to a traumatic brain injury, has been missing since June 17.
    • His family reported him missing after failing to get answers from Community Bridges Inc., where Elijah was receiving care, and have filed a report with Phoenix Police.
    • The family is urgently seeking help to locate Elijah, especially due to the extreme heat, as his current whereabouts and condition are unknown.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Elijah Blanding's family says he was under the care of Community Bridges Incorporated in Avondale, but now they can't get a straight answer on his whereabouts. 

In the current extreme heat, their concerns are only growing.

Blanding's aunt, Kindra Reagor says Elijah may be 25 years old, but mental health issues caused by a traumatic brain injury leave him with the headspace of a child.

"He has the capacity, the mind capacity of a 6, 7-year-old, so he's out here vulnerable," said Reagor.

Vulnerable because Reagor says Elijah has been missing since June 17. 

The backstory:

The family filed a report with Phoenix police on June 19 after they said they were not getting answers from Community Bridges Inc., where Elijah was receiving care.

"Last thing that I heard was a caseworker picked him up and just left him at CASS, so then when I asked, what was he wearing? They can't tell me. Who picked him up? They won't tell me. I have an R-O-I to get all of his information, and they're refusing to give me anything," Reagor said.

Reagor says staff at Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, had not seen Elijah on the premises. 

What they're saying:

Elijah's loved ones say they've searched throughout the Valley for him and now feel like they need the public's help after being let down by the facility they trusted.

"It hurts because this didn't have to happen. It didn't have to be like this. They could've helped him; all they had to do was help him," Reagor said.

On June 20, Community Bridges said they cannot comment on the status of any client, or even confirm that Elijah is a client, due to patient privacy laws.

What you can do:

If you have any information about Elijah Blanding's whereabouts, you can reach out to Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151. 

Map of the area near Community Bridges

The Source

  • Information in this story was gathered from interviews with Elijah Blanding's family and a statement from Community Bridges.

Missing PersonsNewsAvondale