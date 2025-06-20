Elijah Blanding: Man with traumatic brain injury missing from Avondale care facility

The Brief Elijah Blanding, a 25-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child due to a traumatic brain injury, has been missing since June 17. His family reported him missing after failing to get answers from Community Bridges Inc., where Elijah was receiving care, and have filed a report with Phoenix Police. The family is urgently seeking help to locate Elijah, especially due to the extreme heat, as his current whereabouts and condition are unknown.



Elijah Blanding's family says he was under the care of Community Bridges Incorporated in Avondale, but now they can't get a straight answer on his whereabouts.

In the current extreme heat, their concerns are only growing.

Blanding's aunt, Kindra Reagor says Elijah may be 25 years old, but mental health issues caused by a traumatic brain injury leave him with the headspace of a child.

"He has the capacity, the mind capacity of a 6, 7-year-old, so he's out here vulnerable," said Reagor.

Vulnerable because Reagor says Elijah has been missing since June 17.

The backstory:

The family filed a report with Phoenix police on June 19 after they said they were not getting answers from Community Bridges Inc., where Elijah was receiving care.

"Last thing that I heard was a caseworker picked him up and just left him at CASS, so then when I asked, what was he wearing? They can't tell me. Who picked him up? They won't tell me. I have an R-O-I to get all of his information, and they're refusing to give me anything," Reagor said.

Reagor says staff at Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, had not seen Elijah on the premises.

What they're saying:

Elijah's loved ones say they've searched throughout the Valley for him and now feel like they need the public's help after being let down by the facility they trusted.

"It hurts because this didn't have to happen. It didn't have to be like this. They could've helped him; all they had to do was help him," Reagor said.

On June 20, Community Bridges said they cannot comment on the status of any client, or even confirm that Elijah is a client, due to patient privacy laws.

What you can do:

If you have any information about Elijah Blanding's whereabouts, you can reach out to Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

Map of the area near Community Bridges