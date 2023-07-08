Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Missing Massachusetts woman was stuck in swamp mud for at least 3 days

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX TV Stations
emma-tetewsky-atv-1320x990-1.jpg article

Photo courtesy Stoughton Police

A missing Massachusetts woman was found alive and stuck in swamp mud more than a week after she was last seen.

According to police, 31-year-old Emma Tetewsky was reported missing in Borderland State Park in North Easton, Massachusetts, June 26. Rescuers combed the area for days to no avail, but on July 3, hikers called 911 and said they heard a woman screaming for help in a "swamp-like area."

When officers arrived, they could hear the woman, but they couldn’t see her. Three officers waded through thick brush and swampwater to reach the woman 50 feet from the shore. Officials said they believe she’d been trapped there for at least three days and lying in a fetal position. 

READ MORE: Rudy Farias: Man 'missing' for 8 years had been home nearly the whole time, Houston police say

"When we saw her lying there, we did initially try to pick her up, but the weight of her on top of our body weight sunk us further," police officer Corey McLaughlin told CBS News.

Rescuers said they had to use all-terrain vehicles to reach Tetewsky because of the thick brush and swamp mud. Tetewsky was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but she’s expected to be OK.

"This is the best possible outcome," Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara said in a prepared statement. "If it wasn’t for the public helping us and giving us tips over the last five days, we wouldn’t have been able to locate her."