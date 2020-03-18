Employees evacuated following fire at Goodyear Amazon facility

Employees were safely evacuated early Wednesday morning following a fire at an Amazon facility in Goodyear.

The Goodyear Fire Department says the warehouse's sprinkler system helped extinguish the fire at the facility near Cotton Lane and Elwood. Crews from Goodyear, Avondale, Buckeye, Buckeye Valley, and the Phoenix Fire Department all responded to the scene.

"We can confirm that there was an on-site fire at our Goodyear Arizona fulfillment center early Wednesday morning. There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety of our employees and all were evacuated safely and securely. We thank our local fire department for their quick response." — Amazon statement

It's unknown if any merchandise inside the facility was damaged in the fire.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced they are working to hire 100,000 people to help with orders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

