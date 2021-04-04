Empowering women: Arizona social club supports personal growth, wellness

A new group is growing in the Valley. It's a social club for women that was built to support personal growth and self confidence -- and they're looking for more women from all backgrounds to join their journey.

"If you're a woman and you're looking to be supported, if you feel like you need more than just the girls night out, you're looking for something deeper, it's here at the Bridge Builders," said Tina Marie Fowler.

Fowler created the organization called "Tina Marie The Bridge Builder" to support the personal growth and development of women in careers and their relationships. Now she's launched a social club.

"So the Bridge Builders social club is to help empower and encourage and inspire and heal women and it's also a place where women can come and be understood," she said.

"It is beyond.. just beyond women hanging out or just with your girlfriend. You're actually with a group that's intentional, pulling out the very best in each other."

There are workshops, programs, and events four times a month that include get togethers, virtual seminars, and going for walks.

Currently, there are more than two dozen members.

"I think it's a great connection because we get to learn from one another. We get to bounce ideas off of one another and just be encouraging and supporting is what it really is and what I get out of it is what is so amazing about it," said Teresa.

Cynthia added, "It's so important because especially in a time when the pandemic has hit and a lot of people have been isolated and a lot of women who are over 40 years old are definitely isolated, so what this has done is brought together a bunch of women who are already trying to get their businesses off the ground or had their businesses or were successful in their career and needed additional support."

"The women are amazing... we have a physician we have business owners, we have retired women, we have some of all walks of life.. we have single moms and they all feel equally supported by each other although they have different career paths, different personal journies, they still feel very connected," said Tina.

"When women of like mindedness get together and forge a bond, it's unbelievable. It's really a great feeling."

"And to have the support of the sisterhood, it's worth its weight in gold."

Online: https://tinamariethebridgebuilder.com