Enjoy Life issues recall of select baked snacks due to possible plastic pieces

A healthy snack brand is recalling some of its products due to possible plastic pieces inside them.

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced the voluntary recall on June 30 after discovering hard plastic pieces in some snacks. These items were sold online and in retail stores including Walmart across the United States and Canada, the company shared.

The snack products have package dates between Jan. 18 and Mar. 12, 2023, and the company said they haven’t received any reports of injuries or illnesses during the snack recall. A list of the recalled snacks can be found below and on Enjoy Life’s website.



1) Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies-Snickerdoodle, 6 oz.

2) Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies-Chocolate Chip, 6 oz.

3) Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies-Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz.

4) Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies-Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz.

5) Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies-Monster flavor, 6 oz.

6) Enjoy Life Chewy Bars (Sunseed Crunch and Caramel Blondie), 5.75 oz.

7) Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals-Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate Chip Banana, and Berry Medley, 8.8 oz.

8) Enjoy Life Brownie Bites (Rich Chocolate and Salted Caramel), 4.76 oz.

9) Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies-Amazon variety pack (Two Snickerdoodle, one Chocolate Chip, one Oatmeal Raisin, one Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, and a Monster flavored snack treat), 6.6 oz.

Customers who have any of the recalled snacks are encouraged not to eat them. The snacks should be thrown away, but hold on to the available packaging and call the company. For more information about the recall and how to get a refund if you bought the snacks, call 1-855-543-5335.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




