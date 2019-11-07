Event in Scottsdale pays tribute to those who served in the armed forces

Veterans Day takes place on Monday, and it's a day where the nation pays tribute to the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

On Thursday, one organization was able to say "thank you" a few days early.

The event was held at North Bar, located at the Kierland in Scottsdale.

There was a room full of veterans: men and women who served the country in World War II and the Korean Conflict. The lunch event was put on by Homewatch CareGivers, which provides home care for the elderly and the disabled.

"Our parents were immigrants and Holocaust survivors, and came to the United States after World War II," said Dan Fern, a partner at Homewatch CareGivers. "They were liberated in part because of the efforts of American and European allies."

Each veteran introduced themselves and told their story, including 98-year-old Dennis Kavanaugh. He served in 1944, at the age of 24.

Dennis Kavanaugh

"I was an old man," Kavanaugh recalled. "In fact, they used to call me 'Pa' because I was the oldest man in the outfit."

Kavanaugh was stationed in Maui, and went through vigorous training.

"He says you can’t take a chance. If you see anyone that is not a marine, shoot 'em," said Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh said to be thanked at Thursday’s event makes him realize others haven’t forgotten what he and so many others sacrificed for the country.

"It feels like all the stuff we went through was worth it, because a lot of the guys didn’t make it. A couple of buddies didn’t make it. They are always in their memory," said Kavanaugh.