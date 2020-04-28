Every week little girl looks forward to saying ‘hi’ to UPS delivery man during lockdown

A UPS driver in Massachusetts makes a little girl’s day each week by waving to her from the front porch while dropping off packages during lockdown.

In video tweeted by Kristen Venuto, from Dedham, her adorable daughter Charlotte patiently waits at the door to greet the family's favorite UPS guy.

Holding her Minnie Mouse she says her greetings while waving.

According to Venuto’s tweet, seeing the delivery driver is the “highlight” of Charlotte’s week

“He brightens our days always but especially during this time,” she said.

