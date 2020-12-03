Everything left inside Metrocenter Mall up for auction

Fans of Metrocenter Mall now have a chance to take home a piece of nostalgia, months after the shopping center closed as a result of the pandemic.

Everything that's left inside the mall is up for auction. This includes storage units, signage, furniture - and even the Christmas lights are up for sale.

Preview days are every Thursday for the next five to six weeks, excluding the weeks of Christmas and New Year's.

The online auctions with happen on Fridays, with the first one kicking off Dec. 4 at noon. This Friday's auction features Christmas decorations, while the following day's auction features old signage, directories and the contents of entire storage spaces.

The mall closed earlier this year after 47 years in business.

Check out the auctions: ejsauction.com/upcoming-auctions/

