Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy claims ex-girlfriend 'staged' brutal assault video

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:32AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former NFL player Zac Stacy says video allegedly showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend is not what it seems.

He was arrested in Orlando after she shared the video last month. Kristin Evans says Stacy attacked her at her home in Oakland.

Stacy left town right after. He was arrested Nov.18 when he returned to Orlando International Airport.

RELATED: FOX 35 Exclusive: Interview with victim of alleged Zac Stacy attack

In newly obtained body camera video, Stacy claims Evans set him up because she was bitter he did not want to be with her. 

28c5f23d-zac-stacy.jpg

Video allegedly shows ex-NFL star Zac Stacy brutally attacking ex-girlfriend in Florida: report

A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content

"Let her know that I wasn't trying to be with her or nothing like that, she just - this is a case of just bitterness man. That's what she did. The whole assault thing she staged it, she set me up."

RELATED: Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after alleged brutal attack of woman in Florida, police say

Evans is denying Stacy's claims.

The former Jets player is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son last month. The video that has gone viral appears to show the alleged victim, Evans, being thrown into a TV stand and hit. Evans had reportedly claimed that Stacy punched her several times in the head.

Stacy is out of jail on bond. He is charged with felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Stacy is ordered not to contact Evans.

Stacy is out of jail on bond. He is charged with felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Stacy is ordered not to contact Evans.