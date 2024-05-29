Extreme temperatures in Arizona bring potential for danger

article

Triple-digit temperatures are here, along with the health risks from being out in the sun.

Science tells us that being outside for just a few minutes can spike your heart rate.

An increase in heart rate can cause a variety of health complications and even death.

Last year in the Valley there were over 600 heat-related deaths in the Valley and ER doctors are preparing for another busy year.

"In some cases, I'm seeing heart rates at 150, 160 and often times higher, which is just so hard for the body to sustain," Dr. Cody Petrie at Banner Sports Medicine says. "That's why these people end up with a lot of critical illness that comes out of that heat exhaustion or sometimes heat stroke."

His best advice is to drink plenty of water. He advises drinking ⅔ of your body weight in ounces.

Dr. Petrie says now that it's getting hotter, it's better to take walks or runs in the morning before the hottest part of the day or late at night.

How bad was the heat-related death toll last year?

Death tolls in Maricopa County increased nearly 50% from 2022.

The official total of 645 heat-related deaths followed a streak of 31 consecutive days temperatures reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

State-wide totals reportedly topped 900 deaths and prompted the state government to hire the first heat officer in a U.S. state ever.

Phoenix experienced the hottest three months since record keeping began in 1895, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs proclaimed May 6-10 as Arizona Heat Awareness Week to bring awareness to the issue.