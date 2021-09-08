1 in custody, 2 on the run following brazen armed robbery at Fairfax District restaurant

One man suspected of robbing three people at a popular restaurant along Melrose Avenue in broad daylight was arrested, police said Thursday. Two other suspects involved in the robbery were at large.

Security footage shows a group of diners held at gunpoint at the Fairfax District eatery just before 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Melrose and La Brea avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The footage shows the brazen robbery lasted for about 16 seconds. In that time, two men wearing masks approached two women and a man who were dining together outdoors and pointed their guns at them. The suspects got away with purses, watches, and their shopping bags.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Quioness Wilson, was arrested Thursday after police found the vehicle used in the series of robberies. According to LAPD, Wilson was involved in at least six other robberies; four of which occurred on Tuesday alone.

RELATED:

Detectives searched Wilson's home and found additional evidence associated with the robberies. He was booked into the LAPD Metropolitan Division Jail on suspicion of robbery, with bail set at $350,000.

Police are still searching for two other male suspects.

Both the LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeing a disturbing crime trend in the area.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.