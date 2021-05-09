Family and friends remember victim of deadly wrong way crash

Family and friends gathered on May 9 to remember a young woman killed in a wrong-way crash on May 2.

Angel Marie Lopez was one of three people killed in the crash, which happened along Camelback Road. The driver who allegedly caused the collision was also killed in the crash.

Lopez, who was from the Glendale area, was with her boyfriend that night. They were driving on Camelback Road when a Nissan Altima came up the wrong way from Maryland Avenue, and hit Lopez's Dodge sedan. Lopez's car went on to hit another car.

Lopez's friends say she loved the color purple, and on May 9, they released balloons in her memory. Friends say they are hoping the event will not only honor Lopez's memory, but also help spread awareness about wrong-way drivers.

