Three dead in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 near Camelback Road in Glendale

The Loop 101 northbound was closed at Camelback Road following a deadly wrong-way crash early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on May 2 after a car going south collided into a car heading north on the northbound lanes.

A man and a woman in the northbound car died from their injuries, and the reported wrong-way driver died in the crash as well.

A third driver crashed into the other two cars and received minor injuries, while a fourth car on the other side of the freeway was damaged by debris from the collision.

The freeway has been closed for several hours for the investigation.

In total, four cars were involved in the crash on the Loop 101 Agua Fria near Camelback Road.

