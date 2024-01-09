Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Family builds 20-foot snowman, dubbed ‘Snowzilla,’ in Alaska

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations

20-foot snowman built in Anchorage, Alaska

Video footage, recorded by resident Nutty Nu, shows the giant snowman with a corn cob pipe, a button nose, two eyes, a scarf and mittens. (Credit: Nutty Nu via Storyful)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A snowman the size of a house is bringing tourists to a neighborhood in Anchorage, Alaska.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the colossal 20-foot-tall snowman, built by the Powers family, is dubbed "Snowzilla" by local residents.

The family had been building the giant snowman since 2005 but received a cease-and-desist notice from the city in 2008 after complaints from neighbors about increased traffic in the area and concerns about safety regarding the structure.

This year, the Powers family, supported by friends and neighbors, decided to rebuild the snowman in November. 

c7da39df-

The 20-foot-tall snowman was built by the Powers family. (Credit: Nutty Nu via Storyful)

Video footage, recorded by resident Nutty Nu, shows the giant snowman with a corn cob pipe, a button nose, two eyes, a scarf and mittens. 

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, Snowzilla," Nu said in the video, adding, "Look at this; this is amazing. This thing is, like, humongous."

The father-son team told the news outlet that the more than 10-year break was due to various reasons, including insufficient quality snow.

RELATED: 30-foot-tall snowman made by Buffalo, Minn. family becomes neighborhood attraction

"We had bad snow years for several years, and then my kids grew up and dispersed. It takes a lot of energy," Powers shared.

Last year, a Minnesota family built a snowman that was 30 feet tall and 20 feet wide in the town of Buffalo. 

"Get all the snow from the neighborhood, and I just pile it up right here," Eric Fobbe explained to FOX 9 Minneapolis. "And then I take a snow blower and blow one big pile."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.