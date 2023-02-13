Family of Parkland victim creates program for families impacted by gun violence

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
24
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Family of Parkland victim creates program for families impacted by gun violence

By Joneé Lewis
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX 13 News

Parkland shooting: Five years later

Joneé Lewis reports

TAMPA, Fla. - As the five-year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting approaches, family members of the victims work to honor them.

On February 24, 2018, investigators say Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

vlcsnap-2023-02-13-22h35m42s093.jpg

Jaime Guttenberg, who was just 14-years-old, was one of the shooting victims. Her family has since started Orange Ribbons For Jaime to honor her by supporting programs that were important to her, as well as those dedicated to pursuing common sense gun safety reforms.

RELATED: Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

"This is the year where it's really clear that while other kids Jamie's age have moved on and are living the best years of their life, we don't have it, and so that's tough," Fred Guttenberg said.

parkland family

As a way to honor Jaime, they’ve created the new program "Paws of Love" through her non-profit to provide companion support dogs to people directly affected by gun violence.

"When Jamie was murdered, the very last picture I took of her was the day before of her holding our at the time four-month-old puppy," Guttenberg said. "We had a four-month-old dog in the house. Plus, we had our five-year-old dog. And what my wife and I know is that those dogs, they saved us."

READ: Parkland shooter trial: $2.5M spent on housing Nikolas Cruz since 2018, sheriff's office says

They’re hoping to do the same for others through this initiative. They’re partnering with Moss Creek Goldendoodles.

vlcsnap-2023-02-13-22h35m35s164.jpg

"They're your companions. They're your support. They're not going to ask you how you're doing. They're just going to be there to hold you up. They're not going to want to talk to you about details and things that maybe you're not prepared to talk about," Guttenberg.

He’s hoping as this anniversary approaches, people will remember all the victims by talking about the impact of gun violence in our society.

MORE: 'Stunned, devastated': Parents of Parkland victims react to shooter's life sentence

"I want people to remember my daughter and then think about their child. And I want them to think about their child. And then getting that phone call where you realize you're never going to see that child again. And I want them to join me in the mission to reduce gun violence."

For more information about "Paws of Love," including the application visit orangeribbonsforjaime.org/paws-of-love.