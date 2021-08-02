Expand / Collapse search
Nearly one year later, family of Phoenix teen killed in hit and run waits for answers

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix family waits for justice nearly one year later after hit and run

PHOENIX - Almost one year later, the Covarrubias family is still waiting for answers about their 17-year-old daughter, Erin, who was killed in a hit and run near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road as no arrest has been made let alone a vehicle description.



 

Covarrubias was pronounced dead on a roadway and police say an unknown car hit her while she was walking.

Erin's mother, Denise, says she wants justice for her daughter.

"What about her life that was ruined, what about our lives have changed forever, what about our hopes and dreams we had for our daughter parents aren't supposed bury their children," Denise said.

Despite police not releasing an official description of the suspect vehicle, Erin's father says he believes the suspect vehicle was an SUV.

"Either a small or a mid size SUV because she was thrown she wasn't flipped so whoever hit her knew they hit her," Covarrubias said.

Erin would have turned 18-years-old this year and graduated high school.

In remembrance of their daughter, the parents got butterfly tattoos as a reminder after a year without answers.

Denise wants her community to know she won't give up.

"I think more than anything we just want them to know the kind of person she was and how she changed people how she made a difference," Covarrubias said.

If you have any information or tips, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and could be eligible for a cash reward.

