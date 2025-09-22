Family seeks answers after deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest

The Brief A Valley family is seeking answers after Myssa Leyvas, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Tonto National Forest last month. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a gray or silver SUV with front-end and passenger-side damage, believed to be the vehicle that struck Leyvas.



A Valley family is pleading for answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash last month in the Tonto National Forest.

Myssa Leyvas, 31, was a beloved daughter, sister and mother to a 9-year-old girl. Her family is determined to find the person responsible for her death.

Myssa Leyvas (right)

What we know:

According to her sister-in-law, Vanessa Leyvas, some of the last known footage of Myssa was taken near the Lower Sycamore Creek Recreational Area in the early morning hours of Aug. 24. Hours later, the family received a call with news about Myssa.

"Said that she was initially in a motor vehicle accident and that she had a broken femur," Vanessa said.

The family rushed to the hospital, where they were given the devastating news that Myssa's heart had stopped, and she did not survive.

Investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told Vanessa that it appeared Myssa had been hit by a car after she exited a vehicle she was in with friends.

"Another vehicle was speeding to exit out of Sycamore Creek and sideswiped the vehicle that she got out of but then made contact with her," Vanessa explained.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the vehicle that left the scene is a gray or silver SUV with damage to its front end, passenger side and possibly the front bumper area.

Vanessa believes someone at the scene that night saw what happened.

"You could definitely see a large amount of cars in a circle with the headlights in the middle," she said. "I feel like somebody has seen something, somebody knows something."

The family is urging people to call investigators to help them find closure.

"She's the sweetest person ever and always wanted nothing but the best for everybody," Vanessa said. "So if anything, she deserves answers and justice."

MCSO said there are no updates on the investigation.

Map of the area where the hit-and-run happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477), and reference report no. IR25-021209.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe for Myssa, click here.