Fans attend Phoenix Rising soccer game amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Phoenix Rising soccer team is playing with fans in attendance.

While the stands are usually packed with thousands in the pre-pandemic times, a much smaller crowd appeared on the night of Sept. 11, where attendance was limited to just 1,000 people.

In addition to the attendance restriction, fans were required to wear masks, and seats were all assigned to ensure social distancing.

"We have done a lot of homework, and studied what others teams are doing," said Phoenix Rising General Manager Bobby Dulle.

Dulle says with COVID-19 cases declining in Arizona, as well as following proper protocols, they could welcome fans back.

Fans, meanwhile, say they feel safe to. They hope their presence in the stands will give their team the boost they need to keep going strong this season.

"We got their back and they know it. I think they will step it up tonight," said one fan in attendance.

Dulle says the team has enlisted the help of health experts to go over their protocols, in an effort to ensure they are safe.