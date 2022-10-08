Fat Bear Week, celestial wonders, and hairy situations: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From an Illinois home's controversial Halloween decor to the kickoff of Fat Bear Week, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Oct. 1-7 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Budweiser welcomes the birth of 2 new Clydesdale foals: The farm hands were excited to welcome a colt, male and a filly, female both born at the company breeding and training facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri.

Baby clydesdales at warm springs ranch SOURCE: Warm Springs Ranch

2. Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000: The winner was selected in a random second chance drawing after scanning non-winning tickets into the lottery app.

3. Illinois home's 'Stranger Things' decoration causes controversy: The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.

4. ‘Hunter’s Moon’ 2022: How to watch this epic celestial wonder: Because the Hunter’s Moon rises lower than usual from the horizon, it will appear much larger and more orange due to an effect known as the "moon illusion."

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Full moon also known as "Hunter's Moon" rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, as seen from Jersey City of New Jersey in United States on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Expand

5. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann makes history as first Native American woman in space: Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, is headed to the International Space Station as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann

6. Just 'plane' bad etiquette: Airline passenger drapes her long, thick hair over the back of her seat: "She had beautiful, newly washed hair and I would never throw my newly washed hair around in an airplane," said the passenger behind her. "I think it’s very weird."

7. NY man smuggled pythons in his pants, feds say: A New York City man allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons into the U.S. by hiding them in his pants.

(FILE) A Burmese python. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

8. Fat Bear Week 2022: Meet this year's chunky challengers competing for the top spot: Bears are preparing for hibernation, and the public gets to judge a chosen sleuth of bears who have been packing on the pounds for this year's Fat Bear Week competition.

32 Chunk is pictured on July 11, 2022. (Courtesy L. Law/Katmai National Park and Preserve) ( )

9. Kentucky man skydives 100 times in one day for 60th birthday: ‘Age is a number’: Michael Bratcher may have broken a state record for the number of skydivers in one day.

Michael Bratcher in the middle of a skydive. (Credit: Michael Bratcher)

10. Wild turkey causes chaos after breaking into Ohio home: The turkey caused quite the chaos in this Ohio home, smashing (twice!) through a window while escaping police.



