FD: 2 people reportedly leave scene of crash that injured several in west Phoenix

Firefighters say two people reportedly left the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix late Sunday night that left several people injured.

According to Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire, the four-car crash happened just before midnight on Sept. 26 near 44th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Once at the scene, firefighters worked to rescue people who were trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Six people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, with one of them in extremely critical condition.

"Two patients were reported to have fled the scene," Gammage said in a statement.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

