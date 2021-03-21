FD: Two dead, one injured in Goodyear crash

Two people died in a crash in Goodyear on March 20, and the collision is now under investigation.

Maricopa County sheriff's deputies say the crash happened near 99th Avenue and Maricopa Road Saturday afternoon.

A third victim was pulled from the wreckage and was flown to a trauma center with possible life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Deputies are looking into what led up to the deadly accident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: