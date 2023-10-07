Fear Farm in Glendale is back, and they're hiring actors

It's that time of year! Fear Farm, a popular haunted attraction in Glendale, is back open for the Halloween season.

The haunted fairgrounds and corn maze, now at a new location near 99th Avenue and Maryland, has some new features to scare up some excitement.

"We try to switch things up every year but the two that we're really excited about this year is the Depths of the Darkness and our…nautical themed show," said Zack Busse, general manager for Fear Farm. "We've got Infestation this year, so it's giant bugs, mutants and stuff like that."

If the frightening side of things isn't your cup of tea, there are other less scary things to do at the farm.

"We've got a gray courtyard atmosphere out here, kind of like a carnival, with turkey legs, funnel cakes, curly fries, and all that good stuff," Busse said. "We have a carnival set up over here [with] four or five different kinds of rides. There's a lot to do for the whole family."

And if you want to be the one providing the screams, the farm is looking to add to their cast.

"We're always hiring, fill out an application," Busse said.

The farm is hiring for scare actors, cashiers and event staff. You can apply here.

The attraction is open through Oct. 31.

Location:







